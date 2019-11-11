× Wendy Snyder and Dane Neal Full Show 11.11.19

The fantastic Dane Neal is in for Bill Leff! Jane Monzures chats about her upcoming special, one of a kind holiday event at Treetime Christmas Creations in Lake Barrington on November 23rd. Tony Fulmer from Chalet Nursery explains how to put your garden to bed for the winter and get a head start on next year’s growing season. Plus, Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune talks about the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry.

