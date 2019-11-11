× The Top Five@5 (11/11/19): Gov. Pritzker & Mayor Lightfoot honor Chicago-area veterans at Soldier Field, Matt Nagy is pumped up in “Club Dub”, “Scooby Doo” gets an origin story, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, November 11th, 2019:

A terrifying video shows the moment an American Airlines plane skidded off a snowy runway at O’Hare Airport. Gov. J.B. Pritzker & Mayor Lightfoot honor the sacrifices of the nation’s veterans at Soldier Field. John Oliver made fun of coal tycoon, Bob Murray during a musical segment on “Last Week Tonight,” and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3695940/3695940_2019-11-12-025540.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!