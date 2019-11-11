× The Top Five@5 (11/08/19): Charlie Beck named CPD’s interim Superintendent, Kanye West wants to be POTUS in 2024, an updated version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” is released, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, November 8th, 2019:

Mayor Lightfoot announced former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck will serve as interim CPD Superintendent with the retirement of Eddie Johnson. Kanye West during an appearance in New York City, revealed that he may run for President in 2024. John Legend’s version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” is released, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3695731/3695731_2019-11-11-142031.64kmono.mp3

