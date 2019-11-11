The Opening Bell 11/11/19: The Speed Bumps To Account For When Planning For Retirement

Planning for retirement can be a tumultuous road because unexpected costs can throw the plan off course. (At 5:38) Mark Carman sat in for Steve Grzanich to talk with Ellie Ismailidou (Reporter at MarketWatch) about her latest work that touched on how the FIRE movement is growing, what to be aware of when retiring early, and how to plan for unexpected life events before/during retirement. (At 19:34) Nick Laughlin (Sr. Director of Content at Morning Consult) then updated Mark on the changing social media times as platform importance is changing and users with smaller followers are becoming more valuable to advertisers in their latest Morning Consult study.

 

