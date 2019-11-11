× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.11.2019: Honor Flight Chicago, part two on the Freund family, and Salvation Army impact

John Williams starts off the show with the results on Friday’s NewsClick question on listeners’ standing on the Real ID. Then, Honor Flight Chicago Director Doug Meffley joins John to explain what inspired him to fly veterans for free to Washington, D.C. veterans memorials. Chicago Tribune Reporter Christy Gutowski provides John with part two of her investigation on the family of AJ Freund. And Salvation Army Freedom Center Administrator Major Nancy Powers talks about the life-changing impact the Freedom Center has had on torn families and more. And John administers the Chicago quiz, sponsored by Mega Pros.