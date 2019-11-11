× The ‘feisty’ Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn explains the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry

Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn joins Wendy Snyder and Dane Neal in the studio to talk about the legal battle between IHSA and CPS cross-country runners student-athletes. The House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday will hold its first open hearings as Democrats continue to build a case against President Trump. Eric breaks down the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

