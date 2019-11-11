The Chicago Way, John Kass (11/11/19): Kristen McQueary is back, Supt. Eddie Johnson is out, and more…

Posted 12:16 PM, November 11, 2019

Kristen McQueary, John Kass and Jeff Carlin (JCarlin/WGN)

The Chicago Way: Ep. 221 (11/11/19): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Rafael Mangual, criminal justice policy analyst for the conservative Manhattan Institute and contributing editor to City Journal, to discuss the challenges the country faces when ‘social justice warriors’ bring their agendas to offices of State’s Attorneys. Plus, Chicago Tribune columnist and Editorial Board member Kristen McQueary comes bearing gifts and insight into the wide-reaching web of political corruption investigations feds are working on in Chicago.

Download this episode here

