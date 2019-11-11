× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.11.19 | A Snowy Veteran’s Day

On this episode, we honor all of those who have served and are currently serving. The show starts off with the Top 6 @ 6 followed by Doc Most disusing how the change of weather can affect our mental health. Dan Hampton join the show to recap the Bears game against the Detroit Lions, and later Ryan Nobles, CNN Correspondent, has the latest news in politics. Dean Richards talks about the People Choice Awards and much more, plus Dr. Bal Nandra joins the show with USMC Veteran Eric Schuda and Marko Milosevic, former Army Ranger Special Ops to talk about how Catamine has helped them since their time in service.

Happy Veterans Day & Thank you for your service and dedication to this country.

-Steve Cochran Show

