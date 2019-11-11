× Smaller Social Media Audiences Are What Advertisers Are Focusing On

The social media world is a quickly changing environment with user preferences and interests shifting in a matter of hours to the next big thing. Nick Laughlin (Sr. Director of Content at Morning Consult) also sorted through which social media sites are taking the lead in the digital world. Mark Carman was joined by Nick to recap a recent Morning Consult report called, “The Influencer Report” that explains user trends, generational preference, and how users with smaller audiences are finding the spotlight.