Photos: Dean’s Annual Treetime Special & Live Sunday Morning Show Broadcast

Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning Show broadcast live from Treetime Christmas Creations in Lake Barrington on Sunday, November 10. Guests included Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores, cast of Marriott Theatre’s Oliver! performing selections from the musical live, the Canterbury Carollers, taste testing dried bugs, haggis and turkey testicles and much more. Thank you to Pepper Park Coffee and Lou Malnati’s for providing breakfast and lunch to broadcast attendees.