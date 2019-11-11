× Monday Morning Movie Reviews | The Irishman, Doctor Sleep, Midway and more

Expert film critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy round up what you should (and shouldn’t) be watching.

This week, the guys deliver their in-depth reviews of The Irishman, Doctor Sleep, Midway, Last Christmas and Playing with Fire.

You can follow Erik on Twitter at @erikthemovieman and Steve at @steveprokopy.

