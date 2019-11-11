Monday Morning Movie Reviews | The Irishman, Doctor Sleep, Midway and more

Posted 5:32 AM, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:28AM, November 11, 2019

This image released by Netflix shows Joe Pesci, left, and Robert De Niro in a scene from "The Irishman." (Niko Tavernise/Netflix via AP)

Expert film critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy  round up what you should (and shouldn’t) be watching.

This week, the guys deliver their in-depth reviews of The Irishman, Doctor Sleep, Midway, Last Christmas and Playing with Fire.

