Monday Evening Quarterback with Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “This was a performance to build on and I think Bears fans should just be so happy this team won a game”

Monday Evening Quarterback with Bears Insider Adam Hoge

It’s another edition of the “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears somehow disappointing 20-13 win over the hapless Detroit Lions. Adam talks about savoring the victory despite the overall lackluster performance from the Bears, Matt Nagy’s play-calling, the communication level between the offensive line and Mitch Trubisky, the lack of production from the TE (despite the one TD yesterday) and WR positions (excluding Allen Robinson), the defense not creating enough turnovers, Khalil Mack not being as dominant as he has been, the poor production from the Bears in the 4th quarter and what we can expect when the Bears head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on Sunday Night.

