× Monday Evening Quarterback with Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “This was a performance to build on and I think Bears fans should just be so happy this team won a game”

It’s another edition of the “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears somehow disappointing 20-13 win over the hapless Detroit Lions. Adam talks about savoring the victory despite the overall lackluster performance from the Bears, Matt Nagy’s play-calling, the communication level between the offensive line and Mitch Trubisky, the lack of production from the TE (despite the one TD yesterday) and WR positions (excluding Allen Robinson), the defense not creating enough turnovers, Khalil Mack not being as dominant as he has been, the poor production from the Bears in the 4th quarter and what we can expect when the Bears head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on Sunday Night.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.