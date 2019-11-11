× Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: ‘Picture a Perfect Christmas’

Welcome to the 2019 Season of Mollie and Pete Save Christmas! In this podcast, Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman break down an episode of a Hallmark Christmas movie. In this episode, Mollie and Pete break down the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, “Picture a Perfect Christmas.” Mollie and Pete also talk about their dog Zuzu’s latest surgery, Pete finding a new drink to replace his beloved Diet Coke and getting duped into another Orangetheory Fitness competition.

