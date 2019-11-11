× Ketamine Helping Soldiers Deal With PTSD

The Steve Cochran Show welcomed highly-esteemed anesthesiologist Dr. Bal Nandra, from Ketamine Centers of Chicago to talk about what Ketamine and the SGB treatment can do for those who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). USMC Veteran, Eric Schuda, and former Army Ranger Special Ops, Marko Milosevic, shared their respective stories and discussed the benefits they have seen after working with those at the Ketamine Centers of Chicago. For more info on Ketmaine call (844)9IV-MEDS (844-948-6337) or visit their website: ChicagoIVSolution.Com.