Hush Loudly: Seeing the world differently…the introverted way

Posted 5:10 PM, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:16PM, November 11, 2019

Jacob Marek at Angkor Wat

During a solo hike after a conference, Jacob Marek was inspired to incorporate his introversion into a travel business that would allow him to help other introverts see the world.  Jacob advises those looking for authentic adventures that may be historical, intellectual or even just custom experiences for curious solo travelers, small groups and like-minded individuals. Favorite top picks include Machu Picchu, Galápagos Islands, oaxaca and Kenya.  Check out Jacob on HushLoudly.

Introverts are adventurous. Introverts are funny. Introverts can be social…when we want to be! Join the conversation around one of the most misunderstood personality types to learn what makes us tick and why we are incredible to partner with at work, home and play.  Check out HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined.

Celebrating the incredible world of introverts…

 

