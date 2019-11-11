How an Illinois group is using horsepower to fight PTSD and end veteran suicide
President/COO of President/COO of BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center, Meggan Hill-McQueeney & Vietnam veteran Bill Mercurio join Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the amazing power horses have when it comes to helping veterans get themselves right after serving their country. Learn more at www.braveheartsriding.org
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!