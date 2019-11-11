How an Illinois group is using horsepower to fight PTSD and end veteran suicide

Posted 8:37 PM, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:25PM, November 11, 2019

President/COO of President/COO of BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center, Meggan Hill-McQueeney & Vietnam veteran Bill Mercurio join Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the amazing power horses have when it comes to helping veterans get themselves right after serving their country. Learn more at www.braveheartsriding.org

