× Fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg: “I wasn’t really only selling the dress, I was always selling confidence”

Legendary fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about her amazing career, why she has always been an advocate for women, how success brings confidence, the importance of character and owning who you are, how she is able to set herself apart in a male-dominated field, the legacy of her brand and what she has created, the current health of the fashion industry, why value is more important than price, how she is able to stay ahead of the curve, her newest philanthropic endeavors and her appearance in Chicago later this week.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.