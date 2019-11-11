× “Elton Jim” and Emily Armanetti navigate the overflowing TV stream

In this 181st episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, discuss how, with this week’s debut of the Disney Plus streaming service, the future of TV may change forever. More major media companies like NBC and HBO will soon enter the streaming business to compete with Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu, and viewers may be forced to make new, tough TV choices. While the major networks keep losing their dominance. The future is here TV viewers!