× Ed O’Bradovich on the Bears’ win over the Lions: “I don’t know what they’re gonna do these last 7 games…I wish them all the luck in the world.”

Ed O’Bradovich joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to break down the Chicago Bears’ 20-13 victory over the Detroit Lions, and what need to be done to beat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3695932/3695932_2019-11-12-023532.64kmono.mp3

