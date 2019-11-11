Ed O’Bradovich on the Bears’ win over the Lions: “I don’t know what they’re gonna do these last 7 games…I wish them all the luck in the world.”

Posted 8:14 PM, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:12PM, November 11, 2019

Mitchell Trubisky, quarterback de los Bears de Chicago, lanza un pase en el encuentro ante los Lions de Detroit, el domingo 10 de noviembre de 2019 (AP Foto/Charlie Neibergall)

Ed O’Bradovich joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to break down the Chicago Bears’ 20-13 victory over the Detroit Lions, and what need to be done to beat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.