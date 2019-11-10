× WGN Radio Theatre #437: Command Performance, The Great Gildersleeve & Cavalcade of America

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for November 9th, 2019. First, classic episode of the night will be: “Command Performance: Program #14” with George Raft as M.C.; (05-18-42). Our second episode of the night will be: “The Great Gildersleeve: Gildy Writes to Servicemen for Marjorie” Starring: Hal Peary; 11-09-42. For our final episode of the night we have: “Cavalcade of America: Iron Camels” Starring: Pat O’Brien; (09-13-43).

