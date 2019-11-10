× Wayne Randazzo Shares the History and Heroes of the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame!

The voice of the New York Mets and one of the driving forces of the Hall of Fame, Wayne Randazzo joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Wayne shares this year’s event and the inductees including racing legend Mario Andretti for the first ever Lifetime Achievement award and NHRA star Alexis DeJoria. Hear as Wayne shares the history of the Hall, amazing artifacts, exhibits, iconic members and the passion and perseverance of George Randazzo that made it all possible. Listen as Wayne fills us in on the bright future of the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame and ways to support and get involved. For for information go to www.niasha.org.