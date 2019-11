× This week in Theater: Oliver!

Dean Richards is LIVE from Treetime and welcomes the stars of Marriott Theatre’s Oliver, Kai Edgar and Kayden Koshelev (both playing Oliver!), Lucy Godinez, and Nolan Maddox. The cast members talk about the production of this musical and give an array of awe-inspiring performances.

Oliver! is playing through December 29th at Marriott Theatre, to learn more or to purchase tickets, visit www.marriotttheatre.com.