Dean Richards is LIVE from Treetime and in honor of Veterans Day, he speaks with the President of The Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores Tom Gilder (Army), and its Board Members: Bob Gorman (Army), Daphne Matthews (Navy), and Jim Thompson (Army). Tom Gilder explains what the organization does; all of the board members share information about their background in the Armed Forces; and more.