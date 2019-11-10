× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 11/10/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by Democratic State Rep. Bob Rita to discuss issues surrounding the closure of Blue Island’s MetroSouth Medical Center. Bob explains the impact that this is having on the South Side as over 1,000 jobs will be lost; stresses residents’ growing concerns of extensive travel times to neighboring ER rooms; and questions what the true functionality of the Health Facilities Planning Board is.

Next, Rick speaks with Democratic State Sen. Rob Martwick about the closing of the fall veto session and ethics issues in Springfield. Rob touches on the Federal investigations involving several of his colleagues and the frustrations that members of the legislature share as it erodes distrust from IL residents, as well as the process of filling a vacant seat. Rob and Rick also talk about Chicago’s lack of an Elected School Board, the proposed graduated real estate transfer tax, and more.

Then, Rick talks to Tribune reporter Bill Ruthhart about some of his recent stories as he covers the 2020 Presidential Race. Bill touches on Elizabeth Warren’s campaign trail and signature policies; Pete Buttigieg‘s campaign and his place as the major alternative to Joe Biden; and he also shares who he believes is the established tier of Presidential candidates.