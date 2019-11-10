The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/10/19): Bears vs. Lions Full Post Game Show

PHOTO: Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, left, and Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) talk after an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski, and Mark Carman, give you their thoughts after the Bears defeat the Lions 20-13 this afternoon at Soldier Field.

The Bears snapped their 4-game losing streak with help from Mitchell Trubisky, who had 173 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. Nick Kwiatkoski, who filled in for the injured Danny Trevathan, had 10 total tackles, 1 sack, and 1 interception.

The guys also take your phone calls and listen to your reaction following the victory as the Bears improve to 4-5 on the season heading into next week’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

