× Steve Dale 11/10/2019 Full Show: National Adopt A Senior Pet Month

Steve Dale speaks with writer, editor, and producer for TODAY.com and author of “My Old Dog: Rescued Pets with Remarkable Second Acts”, Laura Coffey. Laura shares stories from the book, the importance of adopting older dogs, and much more.

Steve also talks about The Grey Muzzle Organization, updates in medicine that can help individuals that are allergic to cats, and more.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv