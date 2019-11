× Radio Hall of Fame Inductee Ryan Seacrest and The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon: Impact of Radio, Legacy of Dick Clark, Ryan’s 15 Years as Host of America’s Top 40

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier goes backstage at the Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and talks to 2019 inductee Ryan Seacrest about the importance of this honor for him, the legacy of Dick Clark, the impact of radio and the induction speech by The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon.