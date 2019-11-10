× Pete McMurray Full Show 11/10/19: Eddie Johnson talks retirement, John Popper, and more…

Pete McMurray has a jam packed show for you today as the Bears take on the Lions. Pete starts off the conversation immediately with Chicago’s top cop Eddie Johnson on why he is retiring. Why now? Eddie talks about the moment he knew, what led to the decision and what he thought was his biggest accomplishments as Police Chief.

Later Pete chats with the guy who donated a 55 foot Spruce Tree to the City of Chicago. The tree will be displayed and lit up at Millennium Park for the holiday season.

American musician and songwriter John Popper joins Pete to chat about his 30th Anniversary Tour and when he realized he made it.