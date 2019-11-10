× On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 11/9/19

Dane gets the show “On The Road” by talking with the Master Sommelier Emily Wine about Cooper’s Hawk and about the grand opening of the largest restaurant for the chain. Listen as Emily talks about how this new store front located in Chicago on Oak Street will be a tribute to the world of wine. This Cooper’s Hawk location will be opened on November 11th. Next on the show, Dane will be joined with two men who have been inducted in the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame, Wayne Randazzo and Mario Andretti.