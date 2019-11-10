× Mario Andretti at National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame…Ford vs Ferrari and the NEW Future at Indy!

Racing legend Mario Andretti joins Dane “On The Road” while making his way to Chicago to become the first ever Lifetime Achievement inductee in the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame. Hear as Mario shares the excitement of being a part of so many great icons, personalities and superstars of Italian decent enshrined in the hall. Listen as Mario talks about the history and passion he has for America, Italy and the gratitude for all the success and good fortune his career has had. Mario also shares his thoughts on new Matt Damon and Christian Bale movie “Ford vs Ferrari” and his deep connection to both brands in big ways during his racing days. Then Mario gives insight to the future of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar and more as the historic Speedway and Series change hands for the first time in decades