Is anybody listening in Springfield?

Posted 10:07 AM, November 10, 2019, by

Rick Pearson speaks with Democratic State Sen. Rob Martwick about the closing of the fall veto session and ethics issues in Springfield. Rob touches on the Federal investigations involving several of his colleagues and the frustrations that members of the legislature share as it erodes distrust from IL residents, as well as the process of filling a vacant seat. Rob and Rick also talk about Chicago’s lack of an Elected School Board, the proposed graduated real estate transfer tax, and more.

 

