Hoge and Jahns: Bears-Lions Postgame Show — A Win Is A Win

The Bears entered their game Sunday on a four-game losing streak. The pressure was on to snap that streak after news that Detroit Lions starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, would not suit up. After a sluggish start, the Bears were able to beat their division rivals 20-13 at Soldier Field Sunday afternoon. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their thoughts on the Mitchell Trubisky’s performance, Cody Whitehair switching to center, and Adam Shaheen being a healthy scratch. They also play the postgame press conference audio from head coach Matt Nagy, and quarterback Mitchell Trubsiky.

