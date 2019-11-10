EXCLUSIVE: Chicago’s Top Cop Eddie Johnson shares why he is retiring now.

Posted 1:26 PM, November 10, 2019, by

PHOTO: Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announces his retirement after more than three years leading the department he joined as a patrolman in 1988, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said he'd agreed to serve through the end of the year. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

EXCLUSIVE: Top Cop Eddie Johnson talks with Pete in his VERY FIRST interview since announcing his retirement – WHY? Why now? Eddie talks about the moment he knew, what led to the decision and what he thought was his biggest accomplishments as Police Chief.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.