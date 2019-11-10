× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 11.10.2019 | LIVE from Treetime!

Dean Richards along with Elton Jim, Dave Schwan and Andy Masur take a trip to Lake Barrington and broadcast LIVE from Treetime! The Canterbury Carollers also join the gang throughout the show as they encourage us all to join-in on various Holiday songs. To learn more about The Canterbury Carollers or to hear one of their upcoming performances live, visit www.canterburycarollers.net.

In honor of Veterans Day, Dean speaks with the President of The Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores Tom Gilder (Army), and its Board Members: Bob Gorman (Army), Daphne Matthews (Navy), and Jim Thompson (Army).

This week in theater: the stars of Marriott Theatre’s Oliver, Kai Edgar and Kayden Koshelev (both playing Oliver!), Lucy Godinez, and Nolan Maddox stop by to talk about the production of this musical and give an array of awe-inspiring performances.

On our Food Time segment, Dean and Dave Schwan indulge in some “disgusting foods” including worms, crickets, turkey testicles, and more!

Dean also speaks with the owners of Treetime, Joe & Laurie Kane, to learn all about the business and what’s new this year; JR of Parkside Pub’s about their 37th Annual Turkey Testicle Festival taking place on November 27th (Black Wedneday); and Gus Noble, President of the Chicago Scots, about the 174th Annual St. Andrew’s Day Gala “Feast of Haggis” being held on December 7th at Rockwell on the River; and much more!