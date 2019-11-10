× Dean Richards’ Food Time: Disgusting Food Live at Treetime

Dean is LIVE from Treetime as he and Dave Schwan put the crickets where their mouths are! Dean and Dave were previously talking about the idea of eating “disgusting” foods and today they explore that. The teams indulges in worms, crickets, and more!

JR of Parkside Pub stops by and brings turkey testicles for the team to try and shares information about the 37th Annual Turkey Testicle Festival taking place on November 27th (Black Wedneday). To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit www.parksidepub.com

Gus Noble, President of the Chicago Scots, brings haggis for the team to try and gives details about the 174th Annual St. Andrew’s Day Gala “Feast of Haggis” being held on December 7th at Rockwell on the River.