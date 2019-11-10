Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | A wild one on the west side, Blackhawks beat the Maple Leafs 5-4.

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks' Robin Lehner, left, makes a save on Toronto Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Your WGN Radio Blackhawks pre and postgame host Chris Boden and WGN Radio Blackhawks Insider Scott King breakdown another crazy contest with the Toronto Maple Leafs, this time a 5-4 victory with a 53-save performance from Hawks goalie Robin Lehner.
Chris and Scott also hear from Lehner, Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Alex Nylander and take your Slap Shot questions!
