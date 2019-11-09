× White Sox Weekly 11/09/19: Darrin Jackson on the offseason, Hawk Harrelson, and more…

Free agency is officially upon us and so far no movement has taken place. To preview free agency, Mark Carman talks to White Sox broadcaster Darrin Jackson. What has Darrin been up to this offseason? What are his thoughts on Hawk Harrelson on possibly being inducted into the Hall of Fame? And What’s on DJ’s wish list for the White Sox this offseason?

Later Carm shares a bit of his conversation with AJ Pierzynski from last week’s show.