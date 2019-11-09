× Sociologist professor discusses how having hidden wealth may be embarrassing

How do people afford luxury things? Frederick Wherry, Professor of Sociology at Princeton University joins the Matt Bubala Show live to discuss the age old concept: is the grass always greener on the other side? A New York Times article discusses this concept from a few tiers: people only post the “good” parts of their lives on social media, people are in credit card debt, or people have hidden wealth. Tune in to the full podcast hear to hear Wherry break it down for listeners.