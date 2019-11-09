× Quest for Gold – Episode 16: Orland Park’s Mark Payton: ‘I Can’t Put Into Words What It Means To Wear This Jersey’

On this week’s Quest for Gold:

USA Women’s Basketball is tuning up with some college competition.

An Olympic champion is coming out of retirement.

An gymnastics gold medalist announced she’s had a baby.

And we talk with Orland Park native and St. Rita grad Mark Payton, as he competes for USA Baseball. The team is trying to lock down a bid for Japan at the WBSC Premier 12. They’ve already beat the Dominican Republic and the Netherlands, but a tough challenge lies ahead.

Payton hit his first Team USA home run this week, leading off the game! Hear him talk about it, and playing for the stars and stripes.