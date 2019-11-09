× OTL #682: Young Feminist Conference, Connecting journalists and their communities, The Secret History of 4 Taus

Mike Stephen previews the Young Feminist Conference with Cause the Effect Chicago’s founder Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer, learns about another conference aimed at connecting journalists and their communities called the People-Powered Publishing Conference, and discovers the Secret History of 60s frat-rockers 4 Taus. This week’s local music is brought to you by Jason Valley.

