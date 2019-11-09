× Matt Bubala Full Show 11.9.19

Welcome to Winter…Matt and the gang are back for another fun show, braving the cold this weekend. Listeners give tips on how Matt can get a winter coat for cheap. In the spirit of the season…is it too early for Christmas music? The crew talks about our love for James Dean and Taylor Swift. Right before the 2:30 a.m. news, we chat with a researcher who studies slime. Audrey Dussutour joins the conversation to talk about the hottest attraction at the Paris zoo: a blob. Throughout the show, we also discuss Oprah’s favorite things and the best gift for shoppers. Matt discusses his travel adventures and the quality of airport food. Roger also gets some suggestions from listeners on his Disney trip. At 4 a.m., Fred Wherry joins the show to talk about money management. Later on, we discuss airplanes, Bloomberg and the future of football in high schools.