Wintrust Business Lunch 11/8/19: The CTA Should Learn From L.A. Metro, Recalled Products, & Onesti Entertainment

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from what Chicago’s CTA can learn from the L.A. Metro to the way the suburban entertainment scene is changing.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Phillip Washington, CEO of LA Metro, commented on the appointment of ex-L.A. Chief of Police as interim Chief of the CPD, but then focused on the results of their study that showed women generally experience public transit differently than men and other big cities like Chicago should learn from the study.

Segment 2: (At 6:58) Rachel Rabkin Peachman, Investigative Journalist and Deputy Special Projects at Consumer Reporters, warned listeners about the possibility of recalled consumer products that end up on online marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace and eBay.

Segment 3: (At 13:28) Ron Onesti, CEO and President of Onesti Entertainment, shed some light on the entertainment business and how the best business decisions are made off of feeling. He also provided his thoughts on the music scene that is growing but changing in the suburbs.

Segment 4: (At 22:26) Dalton Barker, Consumer Products, Retail and Restaurant Reporter at Crians, updated Steve on the restaurant scene with the former owners of Embaya confessing to wire fraud as well as the hurdles ahead for the new CEO of McDonald’s.