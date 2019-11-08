× The Treetime Elf-Help Event with TV Host & DIY Expert Jane Monzures

On Saturday, November 23rd, 8am to to 10am, gather up your girlfriends to join TV Host and DIY expert Jane Monzures for a special, one-of-a-kind holiday event at Treetime Christmas Creations!

Learn about the latest holiday trends, discover new ways to decorate your home, and participate in a hands-on workshop.

All attendees will receive an exclusive 15% off that day’s purchase at Treetime. Plus, everyone will walk away with a special goody bag stuffed with items from SOCIAL Sparkling Wine, Kerrygold, Shred415, Joybol, and more. Plus, we will be giving away prizes to Classic Cinemas!

Light breakfast and beverages (including mimosas!) will be served. Gift bags available while supplies last.

Registration is free! Tell us you’re coming today and RSVP through our Facebook events page here.