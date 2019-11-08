× The Opening Bell 11/8/19: FAFSA Season Is Here And Paul Nolte Shares His FAFSA Checklist

Wall Street marked another week off the financial calendar and it was steady sailing. Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP at Kingsview Asset Management) touched on the market’s performance including the progress on the trade deal between the U.S. and China. Paul and Steve then checked in on the most important time of the year in the world of education with as FAFSA season begins. Paul explained the different approaches to consider when it comes to saving money in the right fund, applying to in or out of state schools, and much more.