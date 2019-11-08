× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.08.19: John Legend’s “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” whether or not CPS runners should run, Bright Side of Life

John Williams wants to add another spin to the “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” controversy at the release today of John Legend’s version, featuring Kelly Clarkson. He spends some time debating the lyrics and analyzing them with you. Then, Chicago Sun-Times Columnist Marlen Garcia joins John to explain why she thinks the Illinois Appellate Court made the wrong decision ruling in favor of the Chicago Public Schools athletics runners to let them compete in sectionals. That debate is a result of the Chicago teachers strike. Finally, John gives you Fun Things To Do This Weekend and Bright Side of Life!