The John Williams NewsClick: Your progress on the Real ID

Posted 5:03 PM, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 05:01PM, November 8, 2019

In this undated image created by Kentucky Motor Vehicle Licensing, Kentuckians will need a new driver's license by 2020 in order to board domestic flights. A bill moving through the state legislature would update Kentucky's licensing procedures to comply with the federal Real ID Act. The optional new license, left, would have a star surrounded by a gold circle in the top right corner. People who opt out would have a license, right, that includes the words “Not for federal identification.”

