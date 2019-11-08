× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.08.19 | Blackhawks, Comedians, and Bears, Oh My!

Steve is off today and Ji holds down the fort!

On this episode, the show starts off with the Top 6 at 6 followed by Lou’s First Call. Former Chicago Blackhawks player Bryan Bickell joins in studio with his wife Amanda Bickell to talk about The Bryan & Amanda Bickell Foundation. Northwestern Football Coach, Pat Fitzgerald joins the show and later Dan Hampton gives score predictions for the upcoming Bears game against the Lions this Sunday. Richard Roper calls in to introduce the winners of the IES Film Festival, David Smith and Chase Devens. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment, and Adam Burish, former Chicago Blackhawks player joins the show for the “Breakfast with a Blackhawk” segment. The show continues with comedian Christopher Titus in studio and Kelly Rizzo to update you on the latest travel tips! The show wraps up with Let It Be Us, Ken Hoving, who talks about his stability and success to having a strong adoptive family.

