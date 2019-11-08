Nick Digilio 11.8.19 | Match Game 101 with A. Ashley Hoff, Favorite Game Show Hosts, Terrible Game Show Ideas, Friday Features

Posted 5:19 AM, November 8, 2019
Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – The Programming Department and Refrigerator

Hour 1:

+ Match Game 101 author A. Ashley Hoff

Hour 2:

+ Favorite Game Show Hosts

Hour 3:

+ Favorite Game Show Hosts (cont.)

+ Terrible Game Show Ideas

Hour 4:

+ You Big Dummy

+ Straight Outta Context

+ Fly Jamz Friday

+ Blackhawks Express: Blackhawks v. Vancouver

