National Adoption Awareness Month Continues

Throughout this week, the Steve Cochran Show has brought guests in to the studio to shed a light on National Adoption Awareness Month. Let It Be Us is a nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the landscape of foster care and adoption in Illinois. After joining the show Monday, Ross Cochran (the Director of Resource and Development for Let It Be Us) stopped by the studio today with Ken Hoving. Ken spent time in the foster care system as a child, and credits his adoptive family with getting him to where he is today. For more information, please visit their website, LetItBeUs.Org.