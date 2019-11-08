× Mark Carman Full Show 11.6.19 | Former Chicago Bear Desmond Clark Talks NFL Biases, “On The Mark” Needs a New Name, and Papa Fred Reads The Mueller Report

Mark Carman is taking the wheel for tonight’s Nightside! First, Former Chicago Bear Desmond Clark joins Mark Carman on air to do a deep dive into the NFL’s continued controversy surrounding biases between players and races. They also discuss his work with the community and keeping a positive mindset to achieve a successful future. Then, Mark has a dilemma… and it surrounds the name of his popular podcast “On The Mark with Mark Carman”. We take listener calls and speak to broadcaster Katie Nolan about what Mark can do to give the podcast’s name a fresh look.